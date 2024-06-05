Crews from five fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at a residential building at Carons Corner off Route 201 in Topsham Tuesday afternoon.

The Topsham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire around 3:45 p.m. at 6 Caron’s Corner. After arriving on the scene, fire crews found a single-story residence with smoke billowing out from the building.

Fire crews contained the fire to the building’s kitchen and living room area and eventually extinguished the fire. Other fire departments assisting the Topsham Fire Department included Brunswick, Bowdoin, Lisbon, Freeport and Bath.

The fire was determined to be accidental, and no one was injured. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

