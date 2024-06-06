Town to expand
Wednesday hours
The town reported on its website that, effective July 3, the Town Hall will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The change is a six-month trial period after which town officials will determine whether the change will become permanent.
Town Hall currently opens at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and closes at 7:30 p.m..
Transfer Station
going cashless
Cash will no longer be accepted at the town’s Transfer Station, adjacent to the Town Hall, beginning July 1.
Residents who prefer to use cash can now purchase a book at the town office that contains coupons in $1 and $5 denominations.
The booth attendant, after determining the disposal fee, will collect the coupons.
