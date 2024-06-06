On the Freeport ballot, residents will vote on its $41.5 million RSU 5 school budget referendum that was approved by the school board last month.

The new budget marks a $2.5 million increase from the current version. Freeport residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of last year’s budget with 337 votes cast in favor and 99 votes against. The towns of Pownal and Durham will also vote on this referendum.

Also on Freeport’s municipal ballot is the chance to approve a project loan for Region 10 Technical High School, which is also be featured on Brunswick’s ballot.

Polls open at 7 a.m. at the Freeport High School gymnasium at 30 Holbrook St.. Voting closes at 8 p.m.

