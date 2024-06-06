The Maine Coast Waldorf School is set to send its 16 graduating seniors off into the world, 15 of whom have already committed to attending prestigious schools across the U.S.
With a total of 60 acceptance letters to 46 different schools, students have committed to attending universities and liberal arts colleges including Northeastern University, Bryn Mawr College, Vassar College Mount Holyoke College and more. The school said that someone will also be attending IYRS School of Technology & Trades, a private school dedicated to marine trade and manufacturing located on the coast of Rhode Island.
The seniors presented their final projects in April, ranging from restoration of a 1970s Maine lobster boat to to film making and working towards becoming a firefighter. In their final weeks, the students are finishing up internships around Maine, which include placements in Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Darling Marine Center of UMaine and medical rotations with doctors.
Here are the graduates of 2024:
Maren Francis Berglund
Wyatt Daniel Bruce
Quinn Francis Chessa
Beatrix Cora Connor
Noah Michael Corcoran
James Michael Fowler
Madeline Maye Harrison
Ruby Elizabeth Harrison
Noah Brian Kessler
Christian Gustav Lukis
Forest Taylor Lytle
Sierra Ellis Morgan
Charlotte Elizabeth Hathaway Schatz
Lydia Jane Sharp
Phoebe Louise Veitch
Grace Asher Whittaker
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.