MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Mary Dorothy McNierney, 83, formerly of Bath, passed away on June 2, 2024.

She was born in Bath, a daughter of Irving R. and Laura (Comeau) Johnston Sr. She married Robert J. McNierney, Sr. raising a family and is survived by two sons, Robert McNierney Jr. of Virginia and Michael McNierney of California, with a grandson, Robert Michael; and her oldest brother, Irving “Dick” Johnston.She was predeceased by three brothers, John Johnston, Charles O’Dell and George “Eddie” Johnston, one sister, Donna Disbrow.

She was employed at Tinker AFB in the Federal Government as an accountant for over 20 years. As an avid reader she had a passion and consumed many crime novels. She was an animal lover throughout her life always having a friend by her side.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

