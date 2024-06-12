Mt. Ararat High School students Charles Scribner, Finn Dedek, Sebastian Fiori, Lucas Pinkham and Ryan Sweet represented the state of Maine at the International Seaperch Aquatic Robotics Challenge on June 1 at the University of Maryland.

Mt. Ararat finished 16th overall among the 75 competing high schools representing both U.S. states and territories as well as foreign countries. The team finished 13th in the Mission Challenge, 27th in the Obstacle Course, 22nd in the Technical Design Report and presented the robot’s design to attendees.

Glenn Evans, a Mt. Ararat science teacher, and Matt Berger, a Mt. Ararat gradudate, served as coaches.

In addition to many sponsoring individuals, these sponsoring businesses and organizations helped make it possible: American Society of Naval Engineers Bath Chapter; Sitelines, PA; Stantec; FHC; Friends of Barry Doughty; Second Baptist Church Deacon Fund; and the Mt. Ararat High School Science Department.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: