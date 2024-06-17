The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, featuring a talk on engaging with rural voters by the author and political scientist Dan Shea. The meeting will be in a hybrid format; participants can join in person at the 2024 LCDC Campaign Headquarters, 27 River Road, Newcastle (across from The Lincoln Home), or via Zoom.

Shea is a professor of government at Colby College and author of a number of books on elections, including the newly released “The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and the Disuniting of America,” co-authored with Nick Jacobs, assistant professor of government at Colby. Combining a historical perspective with the largest-ever national survey of rural voters, the authors uncover how this overwhelmingly crucial voting bloc emerged and its current place in the political landscape in Maine and across the country.

The meeting will also include updates on the 2024 campaign, previews of upcoming summer events and meetings, and welcoming of the committee’s new members.

Those joining in person are asked to bring items for the committee’s Food Pantry Partnership. For June, the group is collecting items requested by the Whitefield Food Pantry: spaghetti, soup, cereal, easy-open or easy-to-prepare meals for children during the summer, personal hygiene items, and toilet paper.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend the meeting. Those interested in becoming a voting member must be a registered Democrat in Lincoln County and may make their interest known by indicating so at the in-person meeting, on the meeting registration form at lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Pre-registration for the meeting is required for non-voting members who want to receive Zoom and/or phone-in details. Register before noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. Committee voting members will automatically receive the Zoom information and reminders by email.

