A Brunswick resident was arrested on June 18 on charges related to sexually explicit materials of a minor.
Jaden Adams, 23, is charged with possessing and distributing materials and exploiting a child under the age of 12. Brunswick Police said they arrested Adams Tuesday morning after receiving a cyber tip.
Police said he was transported to Cumberland County Jail, and has since been released on a $2,000 cash bail, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
