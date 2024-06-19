A Brunswick resident was arrested on June 18 on charges related to sexually explicit materials of a minor.

Jaden Adams, 23, is charged with possessing and distributing materials and exploiting a child under the age of 12. Brunswick Police said they arrested Adams Tuesday morning after receiving a cyber tip.

Police said he was transported to Cumberland County Jail, and has since been released on a $2,000 cash bail, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

