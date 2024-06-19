The 2024 Wiscasset Art Walk season opens Thursday, June 27, in Wiscasset Village. Visitors are invited to peruse the village galleries and shops. From 4-7 p.m., village sidewalks will be lined with original art, regional vendors and local community tables where visitors can meet the artists.

Maine Art Gallery to host artists talk Four Maine printmakers will be featured in an artists talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset. Artist Joel LeVasseur has explored many types of printmaking and concentrates on environmental themes. Le Sherrie York, of Bristol, creates wood and lino cuts. Judith Long, of Brunswick, works in various mediums, including drypoint, monotypes and silkscreen. Kathleen W. Buchanan is a collagrapher. All will discuss their inspiration, purpose, methods and how the natural world serves as their inspiration. It will be moderated by gallery board member and artist Debra Arter. The event will coincide with Wiscasset’s Art Walk from 4-7 p.m.

While perusing, snag something tasty from Bowlicious food truck or enjoy village cuisine from one of the open eating places, listed on the visitors map. Expect a wine tasting at Treats, sips at the new (and already a favorite) brew pub and fine wines at In a Silent Way. Stop in at Bicyclette, one of the newest shops in the village, and view the collection of fine hand-made furniture on display. Sit a spell for a game of chess, using hand-made pieces, wrought be a local maker. And listen to the tunes played by Wiscasset’s own hurdy-gurdy musician. And as usual, the Garden Club of Wiscasset, a perennial art walk participant, will have fresh bouquets for home and self.

In 2024, the business sponsors to date who support the many free art walk activities and performers as major sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, BIRCH Home Furnishings & Gifts, Carriage House Gardens, First National Bank, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors and Sherri Dunbar/Tim Dunham Realty.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

