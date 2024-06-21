FREEPORT – Cheryl L. Harris, 62, of Freeport passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Maine Medical Center after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born April 9, 1961 in Bucksport, and spent the last 12 years living in Freeport with her husband David Harris Jr. and her two Chihuahuas, Rocco and Bella.

She worked for Maine Health and Maine Medical Center for 30 years. Cheryl also had an entrepreneurial side and along with her husband owned a real estate development company, tanning salon, laundromat, convenience store and most recently an Airbnb.

Cheryl was very spiritual and was an Angel Reiki Master/Teacher and an Angel Messenger Practitioner. Cheryl was also an affiliate member of the Angel Wellness Center by Julie Jancius.

Cheryl was predeceased by her mother Joan Clark and daughter Kimberly Bickford both of Yarmouth.

She leaves behind her husband of 23 years David Harris Jr, son Ryan Bickford of Livermore, grandson Braydon Corcoran and granddaughter Hadley Corcoran both of Gray, granddaughter Sophia Bickford of Livermore, and father-in-law David Harris Sr. of Freeport.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, Yarmouth.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory to The Dempsey Center would be greatly appreciated

by her family.

