A softball tournament will raise money for nonprofits that work with homeless veterans this weekend in Bath.

The tournament piggybacks off the Winter Classic held in Topsham during February in past years. This inaugural summer softball tournament held by the Bath American Legion Post 21 is set to happen at 200 Congress Ave. on June 29 and 30, according to Joe Young, commander for the Smith-Tobey American Legion in Bath.

“The veterans put their time in their whole lives and go out and fight for us, so it’s time for us to fight for them,” Young said.

According to the Maine-based nonprofit Preble Street, there are over 200 Maine Veterans in homeless shelters, sleeping outside or living in their cars and other places not meant for human habitation.

“We are hoping to get multiple teams,” Young said. “Right now, we have six that’re showing up, and we are trying to put together 24 teams.”

One team is the West Bath Fire Department, with others formed by residents in the area, Young said. There will also be raffle drawings and auction items like two handmade cribbage boards and a Harley Davidson made out of horseshoes. The open ceremony begins at 8 a.m., with the softball games starting at 8:30 a.m.

Money raised will go to nonprofit veterans’ organizations like the Booth Bay Vets, Sister in Arms and House in the Woods.

Booth Bay Vets is building home trailers for veterans experiencing homelessness. The trailers come equipped with a bed and heater so veterans can get out of the cold and into a more stable living condition. The Topsham American Legion Post 202 has also donated to Booth Bay Vets, with the Smith-Tobey American Legion doing the same with its softball tournament.

Sister in Arms Center, based in Augusta, helps women veterans set up a safe place to stay if they are experiencing homelessness. House in the Woods helps veterans deal with post traumatic stress disorder in the outdoors by providing a therapeutic, recreational and educational retreat for America’s armed forces.

