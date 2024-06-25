The Chocolate Church Arts Center and Main Street Bath have once again teamed up for a series of free summer concerts along the Kennebec River waterfront in Bath. These shows will bring a blend of old favorites and exciting new offerings that promise to get people into a festive, dancing mood.

All the shows begin at 5 p.m., but music lovers arrive well before the starting time with their chairs, blankets and munchies to claim their favorite spot in Waterfront Park, 61 Commercial St. This offering to our community and its visitors is co-produced by the Chocolate Church and Main Street Bath with support from the city of Bath, the Davenport Trust Fund, and donations from individuals and local businesses.

“Music is joyous togetherness, so there simply shouldn’t be a pay barrier keeping people from being together and experiencing joy,” said Chocolate Church Executive and Artistic Director Matthew Glassman. “I love this partnership with Main Street Bath because it insists on access for all.”

Musical offerings range from classic rock, to funk, to Afropop and more. Crystal Vision, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band with close ties to the Midcoast, kicks off the series Saturday, July 13. The eclectic pop/rock band Stealing Sunday takes the waterfront stage the following Saturday, July 20.

Saturday, July 27, Sugar Snaps brings the sounds of rhythm and blues, soul, and funk to music fans gathered at the waterfront. Three women with an amazing talent to harmonize are joined by male members on guitars, keyboard and bass.

Starting off the August shows, The Calypso Soldiers bring their version of rock, funk, country and blues sounds to the Aug. 3 performance. On the following Saturday, the three-member Women Songwriters in the Round will treat music lovers to their harmony and original songs at the Aug. 10 performance.

On Aug. 17, A2VT brings its version of Afropop and African hip-hop to waterfront park. Members of the group sing, rap and dance, so bring your dancing feet to this one. The Undertow Brass Band members (a dozen or so …) bring their horns, energy and fun to the Aug. 24 performance. This is “lightning in a bottle” you won’t want to miss.

The last show in the series will be on Aug. 31 when the steel drum band Pan Fried Steel entertains fans of this unique Caribbean sound.

Music continues in another of Bath’s favorite summer outdoor spaces, Library Park, when Main Street Bath sponsors concerts on Tuesday and Friday evenings throughout the summer. The Bath Municipal Swing Band continues their tradition of free music every Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. They will switch to the waterfront park for their Aug. 27 performance, then return to Library Park for their last performance on Sept. 3.

Friday’s performances at 6:30 p.m. in Library Park include the Bath Municipal Swing Band, The Scott Davis Band, The Yankee Brass Band, Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, 2nd Chance Ukulele Band, Maine Pops, Volunteers Jazz Band and Off Their Rockers.

And don’t forget about the free Art Labs at the Chocolate Church on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout July and August. These are two distinct series of art-making experiences, one geared toward working artists, and one toward children and families. Go to chocolatechurcharts.org to learn more.

Summer is short, so don’t miss out on these amazing opportunities.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

