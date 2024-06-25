The Bowdoin International Music Festival has a lineup of concerts scheduled for the July Fourth holiday week. Spend five music-filled day in (the air-conditioned) Studzinski Recital Hall at 12 Campus Road South on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick for these performances and events. Beat the heat and experience spectacular chamber music.

• Wednesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m.: Grieg, Schnittke & Clarke. This ticketed event features Bowdoin College faculty — Ian Swensen, Weicong Zhang, Jeffrey Zeigler, June Han, Luke Rinderknecht, Robin Scott, Ahrim Kim and Julian Martin — as they join chamber forces.

• Thursday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m.: Gamper Festival I. The first evening of the Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music features works by Timo Andres, Michael Fiday, Melissa Hui, Matthew Schultheis, Nina Shekhar, Elijah Smith and Nina Young. These composers have something in common: They are all alumni of the festival’s composition program. This event is free.

• Friday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m.: Prestini, Szymanowki & Brahms: This ticketed event features pianist Soyeon Kate Lee performing the world premiere of composer Paola Prestini’s “Mother Moon Songs.”

• Saturday, July 6, at 2 p.m.: Young Artists Concert. These young artists are some of the most talented young musicians and composers from across the country and around the world, ranging in age from 13–34, according to prepared release. This event is free.

• Saturday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m.: Gamper Festival II. The second evening of the Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music features works by Nick DiBerardino, Natalie Draper, Sean Friar, Fang Man, Jorge Muñiz, Sid Richardson and Tyler Taylor — all festival alumni. This event is free.

• Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m.: Talea Ensemble. For the closing Gamper Festival concert, six members from New York’s Talea Ensemble visit Brunswick for this ticketed Sunday matinée. Talea is known for championing musical creativity, cultivating curious listeners and bringing visionary new works to life with vibrant performances. The program features a work by the festival’s composer-in-residence Derek Bermel.

Visit bowdoinfestival.org for event tickets and full schedule.

