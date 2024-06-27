The first block of the downtown Brunswick sidewalk overhaul is nearing completion, closing the first stage of the summer project.

The block, which runs from Mill Street to Gilman Avenue, is nearly complete, with new cement and brick designs in place. Bike racks, benches and other accessibility and aesthetic add-ons are soon to follow, according to town officials. The next stage of the project, which the town said is moving according to schedule, involves demolition of the sidewalk from Gilman Avenue to Lincoln Street, which has already begun.

The overhaul kicked off early May, when the town broke ground to replace 5,000 square yards of 40-year-old pathways lining the west side of Maine Street. Working at a block-by-block pace, the town aims to provide more accessible features starting at The Great Impasta and working south towards Pleasant Street.

Parking continues to be restricted on the west side of Maine Street, a change that sparked tension among business owners. Several businesses argued at the start of the project that the construction could impact foot traffic during the busiest shopping season of the year.

The brick-laying work and additional cleanup is expected to wrap up on June 28 while prep work for the next block finishes. The projected final day for this year’s construction will be Nov. 15, according to the town website.

Construction on the east side sidewalks will begin next spring.

To follow updates on the sidewalk overhaul, visit brunswickme.gov/717/Maine-Street-Streetscape-Project.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: