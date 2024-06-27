Historical society plans

In a wrap-up of the Gorham Historical Society spring newsletter, the society reports that Janet Benedetto has been helping with its mailings and memberships.

The newsletter also said dues are $10 and will be collected in November. New this year are memberships for businesses and corporate sponsorships, offered at $50 per year.

The society is again planning to produce calendars and the next theme will be “Gone but not Forgotten,” featuring photos and information about places and buildings that have disappeared.

The society has extensive genealogical material, historical books, town records, cemetery records, photographs and artifacts.

Its headquarters and museum, located in the white barn at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm off Main Street, will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays July 10 and 17, Aug. 7 and 21, and Sept. 11 and 18. It is also open by appointment by calling Kelly Dearborn, society archivist, at 831-4220.

Society President Suzanne Phillips can be reached at 892-9847 to hear program ideas for fall meetings.

Gazebo concert

The band Cribstone will play at the gazebo outside the municipal center at 75 South St. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 26, 1974, that the Rev. Russell J. Peppe had preached his farewell sermon at the School Street United Methodist Church. Peppe and his family relocated to Auburn.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on June 20 that the U.S. public debt was $34,725,850,323,608.22.

