Patience Craig, of Topsham, is one of several Mainers to receive a $1,000 scholarship from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Craig graduated this year from Mt. Ararat High School and attended Region 10 Technical High School. She plans to study elementary education at Husson University in Bangor.

The scholarship is awarded to New England graduates who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend a college or technical school in the academic year immediately following graduation. This year’s recipients will be eligible to apply for an additional $1,000 in 2025 to be used toward a second year of college or technical school.

Fellow Mainers to receive the scholarship are:

• Jessika Bridges of Prospect Harbor, a graduate of Sumner Memorial High School who also attended Hancock County Technical Center. She plans to study nursing at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

• Lexi Donaghy of Machias, a graduate of Machias Memorial High School who attended Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology. She plans to study early childhood education at Washington County Community College.

• Jessica Dyer of Brooklin, a graduate of Deer Isle-Stonington High School who attended Hancock County Technical Center. She plans to study microbiology at the University of Maine.

• Kristian Gerrish of Southwest Harbor, who attended Hancock County Technical School. He plans to study high performance automotive at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

• Nicholas Thompson of Cherryfield, who is graduate of Narraguagus High School and attended Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology. He plans to study criminal justice at Eastern Maine Community College.

• Seth Washington of Hudson, who attended United Technologies Center. He plans to study plumbing at Eastern Maine Community College.

Other recipients are: Mirielly Ferreira of Nashua, New Hampshire; Ryan Page of Ascutney, Vermont; and Marissa Taylor of Manchester, New Hampshire.

