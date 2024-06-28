TOPSHAM – Donna Russell-Beals, 87, died on June 16, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Hiram and Etta Russell of Topsham and the wife of the Rev. Gerald Beals, who predeceased her in 1999.

Mrs. Russell-Beals graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956 and subsequently attended Gorham State Teachers College, majoring in music and early childhood education. She then taught in an early childhood school in Rhode Island for three years. Upon returning to Maine, Mrs. Russell-Beals taught and directed music at the Springvale Nursery School. In 1967 she worked for Sanford Head Start.

In 1969, Mrs. Russell-Beals developed a kindergarten program at the Notre Dame School in Springvale, taught there for five years, and then established her own school and pre-kindergarten, the Carousel Nursery School, in Sanford. Returning to Topsham in 1980, she and her brother, Donald Russell, reopened the school and operated it until 1989 when she downsized it and moved it into her home. In 1996, after 32 years of teaching, she retired due to a family illness.

Mrs. Russell-Beals was a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children. In 1990, she served as a member of committees on child care and nursery school licensing rules in Augusta. In addition, Mrs. Russell-Beals served on an advisory board for early childhood development at Vocational Region Ten. Further, she worked very closely with the Maine Department of Child Development Services, accepting some of its children into the Carousel School.

In addition to educational activities, Donna sang professionally as a soloist in many concerts, church choirs and other functions in Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Moreover, she conducted several children’s choirs. While music was a great part of her life, she also enjoyed oil painting, reading and researching antiques. Besides her educational, musical and artistic activities, she took great delight in social activities, such as family gatherings, class reunions and church meetings. She was a member of People’s Plus.

Donna is survived by a son, Donald and his wife, the Rev. Michele St. Cyr of Milo; a grandson, Elias Eder and his husband James Lyndon of Windham; a twin brother, Donald Russell and his wife Barbara of Topsham; two nephews, David Russell and his partner Sara Fitzgerald of Brunswick, and Robert Russell and his wife, Beth

Kaser of East Boothbay. She is also survived by a great-niece and two great-nephews; two stepdaughters, Barbara Welner of Florida and Janet Alexander of Harpswell; six step-grandchildren and their families; and a friend, Dr. David Gilbert of Topsham.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Eder of Topsham.

Donna was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Topsham.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Topsham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Seventh Day

Adventist Church

for the children’s orchestra:

214 Topsham Fair Mall Rd., P.O. Box 294

Topsham, ME 04086

