The Chocolate Church is proud to be co-presenting Midcoast Maine artist Jose Rodriguez Jr. in his ongoing series, “Art in the Age of Fatalism.”

The exhibition explores myth, memory, and identity through sculptural themes to create installation spaces, often combining 2D mixed media elements (illustration, painting, printmaking) with 3D devices. Part I of the exhibit was held in May at the Merrymeeting Arts Center Gallery in Bowdoinham.

“Through installation,” Rodriguez explains, “I orchestrate metaphorical devices that aim to elicit introspection and reflection.” Mining from personal childhood memories, the artist uses visual cues in the form of mixed media elements to navigate his role in the world, and the role of art is his world.

From the “Art In the Age of Fatalism” program notes, the artist writes: “What is the role of art in a world on the brink? The work attempts to confront the climate crisis and the fading hope of leaving a lasting legacy to explore the purpose of art in a world facing extinction.”

A native of New Jersey, Rodriguez earned his BA in Multimedia Design followed by a Masters Degree in Fine Arts from Maine College of Art and Design. He has been living and working in Maine with his partner for the last 10 years.

As an education professional, Rodriguez currently works as a fine arts coordinator and community education administrator for Merrymeeting Community and Adult Education in Topsham, part of Maine School Administrative District 75. Rodriguez is also an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Maine. He leverages his fine arts and digital design background to help the organization create, maintain and grow community programming.

A reception for Rodriguez’ “Art In the Age of Fatalism Part II” will be held at the Chocolate Church Arts Center gallery, 804 Washington St. in Bath on Friday, July 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Gallery is free and open to the public, thanks to our generous donors.

The first day of the CCAC’s Open Art Labs began this week on Wednesday evening and will continue each Wednesday from 5:30 TO 7:30 p.m. Family Art Labs on Saturdays from 10:30 to 12:30. The theme for Open Art Labs is monsters, and culminates in an outdoor public art display of all the created works. Titled “Monster Garden,” this display will allow artists to share their work with the public, offering a fun, multi-disciplinary display for the community to enjoy. Open Arts Lab will be held on Wednesday evenings, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., from July 3 through Aug. 21.

The second program, Family Art Labs, will offer a fun environment for children to design and create their own monsters with support from professional visual artists. Working with mask, puppet, costume and mural design, children and families can make creations within the monster theme. Families who want to participate in the Monster Garden will join in the sculpture garden display and take part in mini parades throughout the garden. Family Art Labs will be held on Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 6 through Aug. 17.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of The Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: