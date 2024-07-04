Four Midcoast organizations have been awarded a total of $90,000 in grants to pursue missions in their communities.

The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 79 grants totaling $1.5 million statewide to provide food, shelter, and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2024 Direct Services Grant Program.

Among those recipients are:

• Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (Brunswick): $25,000 to support Fishermen Feeding Mainers, enabling fishermen to sell their catch while also addressing food insecurity in Maine.

• Maine School Administrative District 75 (Topsham-area): $20,000 to support Merrymeeting Community Adult Education’s expansion of English language classes including drivers’ education for English language learners and to increase enrollment and student progress by partnering with Midcoast Literacy.

• Midcoast Community Alliance (Bath): $20,000 to support transitional housing for young adult Mainers living in poverty and experiencing homelessness.

• Oasis Free Clinics (Brunswick): $25,000 to provide general operating support.

This year, the foundation awarded half of its Direct Services Grants to organizations focused on food insecurity and housing needs. Additional grants went to fund initiatives that provide health care, legal aid, language assistance, transportation, sexual assault and domestic violence support, and other services.

“The latest numbers show that 42% of Maine households do not earn high enough incomes to cover essential living costs – that includes a third of Maine families with children. The record number of applications we received for this year’s Direct Services Grant Program reflects that incredible need for assistance in securing essentials like food and housing,” said Jennifer Beck, vice president of programs for the John T. Gorman Foundation. “With this year’s Direct Services grants, the John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to strengthen the efforts of nonprofit organizations who are stepping in to fill those unmet needs in our communities.”

A list of 2024 grantees is below. Full descriptions of the grants, including counties served, are available at jtgfoundation.org/2024/06/foundation-awards-1-5-million-in-grants-to-meet-critical-needs-for-maine-people/.

