BRUNSWICK – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Irene Jewett.

She passed peacefully at her home after a struggle with Dementia. She was born in Brunswick on Dec. 24, 1935, to Elaine (Bernier) and Adelard Dionne. She attended St. Johns School, and Brunswick High School.

Irene worked various places throughout her life including, waitressing at Beans Diner and seasonal work at L.L. Bean. Her favorite and most rewarding job was being an Avon lady of which she sold Avon for over 60 years, not retiring until she was in her 80’s. She had the gift of gab and absolutely loved her customers. She was always willing to help them out and often would run errands for them or take them to do their grocery shopping. At Christmas time she would bake dozens of cookies, make pounds of fudge, needhams, and peanut butter balls. All of which she packed on trays and gave to her customers, along with many jars of jam she had canned herself. She was an avid gardener whether it was vegetables or houseplants she loved them all. She also enjoyed going to yard sales and dickering the price down. Her animals were the apple of her eye, especially her dog Larry.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, her brother Lionel “Spike” Dionne, her loving husband Carl “Skip” Jewett, her son Patrick “Ricky” Reid, her grandson Christopher Reid.

She is survived by her daughters, Terri Olsen of Durham and Donna Harkins of Brunswick. Her daughter-in-law Judy Reid of Brunswick. Her granddaughters, Tammy Moore, Kimberly Harkins and Darcie Harkins all of Durham and Andrea Harkins of Portland. Her great-grandchildren, Ben Moore, Zac Moore, Finn Harkins, Ella Harkins and Henry Orser all of Durham.

Though we will miss her, we can take comfort in knowing that she is free from this disease and happily in the arms of those that passed before her. Fly high mummy we love you. ﻿

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Midcoast Humane Society,

5 Industrial Pkwy,

Brunswick, ME 04011.

