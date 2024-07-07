Lisbon Credit Union has awarded two of four $1,000 scholarships to graduates of Lisbon High School: Lilah Bright and Samantha Quatrano. The credit union announced last week the recipients of its annual Rochel “Russ” Livernois Memorial Scholarship program, awarding the funds to outstanding local high school seniors.

This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements, community involvement and a strong commitment to pursuing higher education, the credit union said in a prepared release.

Bright plans to attend the University of Southern Maine and major in occupational therapy. Quatrano plans to attend the University of New England and major in medical biology.

The two other scholarship recipients are Payson Goyette (Lewiston High School), who plans to attend Bentley College and major in finance, and Vivian Dudar (Baxter Academy for Technology & Science), who plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute and major in management engineering.

“We are incredibly proud of these remarkable students,” said Sarah Perkins, CEO of Lisbon Credit Union. “Their dedication and passion for making a positive impact in their communities are truly inspiring. We are honored to support them as they take the next steps in their

educational journeys.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: