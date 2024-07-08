Oasis Free Clinics is set to host its annual garden tour, an initiative that helps fund operations at the Brunswick-based health care provider.

This year’s Brunswick in Bloom will mark the third year of fundraising through garden touring, which last year raised about $20,000 for the clinic. The funding goes toward operating costs to maintain accessibility as needs for the clinic’s free services rise, according to the organization.

Anita Ruff, the executive director at Oasis, said that the event, aside from fundraising, brings the community together and shows garden lovers designs they may have not seen before.

“It’s a secret way to encourage people to walk around and slow down,” Ruff said.

Each year, a member on the Oasis board of directors with experience in floral design selects the gardens, curating a new map of places to explore each year. Ruff said that there are so many “amazing gardens” in Brunswick and, thankfully, people willing to let others into their yards.

This year, others are jumping on board to help fundraise.

Kat Logan, a Wiscasset resident and artist based out of Bath, donated a painting for a raffle that will take place the day of the tour. Several Brunswick businesses also agreed to set out donation jars on the day of the tour to help with fundraising, an effort that Ruff said came together after reaching out to local businesses one by one.

This level of community support, Ruff said, is important for nonprofits, especially given the increased need for charitable services in the region.

Wait times at Oasis, for instance, have increased to about two weeks, far longer than the few-day wait the clinics used to have, Ruff said. The need for medical care has increased and the demand for dental care is “endless,” she said.

“We’re busy, we’re really busy,” she said.

The garden tour kicks off at 10 a.m. on July 20 and will run until 3 p.m. A garden party will take place at 4 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale at oasisfreeclinics.com for $35 and will be available for purchase for $50 at Oasis Free Clinics and Northeast Bank on Maine Street on the day of the event.

