BOWDOINHAM – Gregory A. Gowell, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Bath on Jan. 3, 1947, a son of Frederick H. and Gladys E. (Anderson) Gowell. He attended Bath Schools and Morse High School. In 1964, he entered the United States Navy. He served one full tour before starting his long career at the Bath Iron Works as a H18 Material Handler at the Consolidated Warehouse where he spent 53 years. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He made many friends over the years who all said what a joy Greg was to work with.

Greg was a long-time member of the Bath Country Club and the Solar Star Masons in Bath. In his earlier years if he was not working you would only find him at one other place, the golf course. Greg was an avid golfer. He brought home many trophies over the years.

He enjoyed sharing his love of golf with his daughters and grandkids. Whether it was having them drive the golf cart around the course for him or taking them to the driving range and mini golf. In his later years he enjoyed tinkering with R. C. Cars, flying drones and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. Between driving lessons, rides to school and many softball & baseball games, Greg was a busy grampie.

He was predeceased by his parents, one sister, Carol Harrison, two nieces, Dawn Harrison and Barbara “Bobbie” Harrison.

He is survived by three daughters, Dawn Varian of Colorado, Jennifer R. Rhoades and her husband Jason of Bowdoinham and Lisa Gowell of Brunswick; one brother, Robert “Butch” Gowell and his wife Bunny of The Villages, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Dakota Luther of North Carolina, Bodie Taylor of Colorado, Connor Jones of Bath, Anna Rhoades, Libby “Lizzie” Rhoades, Khloe Rhoades and Logan Rhoades all of Bowdoinham, Kaylah Gowell and Lylah Tillman of Brunswick; two great grandchildren Amelia Brown of Topsham and Finley Munsey of Bowdoinham and four nieces.

There will be no public service. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »