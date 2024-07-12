WOOLWICH – Glorene “Renee” J. Merrill, 83, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024. She was born in Bath on March 15, 1941, a daughter of Ardeen W. and Regina V. (Delano) Pinkham. She attended Georgetown schools and Morse High School.

On Nov. 15, 1957, she married the love of her life, Gerald Y. Merrill. Renee was employed at Bath Iron Works for 28 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Bath area senior citizens.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, going shopping, playing bocce, spending time with her family. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerald of 53 years, her parents, one son, Bryan Merrill, one son-in-law, Daniel Hutchinson, two brothers, Ardeen Merrill Jr. and Errol Merrill.

Renee is survived by one son, Jerry Merrill and his wife Jennifer of Bowdoinham, two daughters, Denise Mesimer and her husband Robert of Woolwich and Janis Hutchinson of Woolwich; one sister, Nita Greenleaf and her husband Bud of Westport Island;six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

