Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta hosts the acclaimed performance art group Cave Dogs and its latest production, “Liquid States,” for two performances this weekend. Shows are Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, both at 7 p.m.

Cave Dogs is renowned for pushing the boundaries of performance art, and “Liquid States” is no exception. This performance is an immersive multimedia experience that blends shadow puppetry, projected animation, live action and an original soundtrack to explore themes of transformation, fluidity and the ephemeral nature of life. Audiences will be transported through a series of visually stunning vignettes that evoke the fluid dynamics of water, both literally and metaphorically.

Cave Dogs is an interdisciplinary performance group known for its innovative approach to storytelling. Combining elements of theater, visual arts and music, Cave Dogs creates immersive experiences that challenge conventional perceptions of performance art. Their work has been celebrated for its creativity, technical sophistication and emotional impact. The group utilizes cutting-edge technology and innovative artistic techniques to create a seamless fusion of visual and auditory elements. This performance promises to engage all senses with the interplay of light, shadow and sound.

Also this weekend, Cave Dogs also is hosting a special immersive Paper Cutting and Lighting Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. This workshop, for ages 15 and up, novices welcome, will be a hands-on experience designed to explore the intricate art of paper cutting and the transformative power of lighting. Participants will learn techniques to create intricate designs that come to life under dynamic lighting effects. This workshop offers a unique opportunity to delve into the creative process behind Cave Dogs’ renowned multimedia performances, providing insights into how simple materials can be transformed into stunning visual narratives. Class spots can be reserved at lincolntheater.net. The enrollment fee of $60 is due on arrival through cash, check or Venmo.

Tickets for the performances are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.net or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. For more information contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

