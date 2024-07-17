Take this cooling, high-protein dessert for a spin — you can even eat it for breakfast! Any frozen berries or fruit will work. Try peaches, blueberries with lemon zest, even banana and peanut butter. And use honey, agave syrup or liquid stevia for the sweetener if you prefer, measuring according to the sweetness of the fruit and using your own intuition.

You can also add the shaved chocolate right to the creamy, dreamy mixture. I was really happy with the way this cherry version turned out — such a colorful, summery hue, so refreshing and so guilt-free.

If you’d rather, this concoction can be enjoyed right away as soft serve or you can even blend in a dash of milk to make this drinkable.

Another delicious option for your summer-time dining is this colorful pasta that can be eaten warm, at room temperature or chilled. It’s a fabulous main dish that can be made in the morning or even the night before to present later at a picnic or a potluck.

This is so absolutely craveable. I’d guess you’d say I have a thing for crisped-up salami and prosciutto tossed amongst savory spaghetti and sauteed vegetables. I’m sure you’ll want to make this pasta again and again as it’s easy, inexpensive and the ingredients are interchangeable — just the way we like it here at the cove!

Cherry Nice Cream

• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup cottage cheese

• 2 cups frozen cherries

• 2-3 tablespoons maple syrup

• Shaved chocolate for garnish

Place all the ingredients in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until smooth. Spoon into a container, cover and freeze for about four hours. Yield: 4 servings

Everything Pasta

• 4 ounces salami, thinly sliced

• 4 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 medium onion, sliced

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 12 ounces cherry tomatoes, cut in half

• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 12 ounces thin spaghetti, broken in half

• 3 cups water

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 6 basil leaves, torn, plus more for garnish

• 4 ounces feta, cubed

• Freshly ground pepper to taste

• Freshly grated Parmesan for serving

Slice salami and prosciutto into strips. Sauté over medium heat in a large dry skillet for 3-5 minutes until crisp. Remove to a paper towel–lined plate.

Heat olive oil in the pan and sauté onion, garlic and zucchini for 3 minutes. Add all remaining ingredients. Turn heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 10 minutes or until the pasta is al dente and the liquid is absorbed. Add a bit more water if necessary. Stir in salami, prosciutto and feta. Garnish with basil and pass around the pepper mill and Parmesan. Yield: 4-6 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

