Door-to-door pitches

The company named Fox Pest Control has registered with the Town Clerk’s Office to obtain the required license to engage in door-to-door commercial solicitation between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The permit expires on July 31 and the Police Department is aware of the situation. For more information, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 222-1670.

Lions car show

Gorham Lions Club is hosting its 16th annual classic car show from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 outside Gorham High School at 41 Morrill Ave.

General admission is free. Car registration is $10 with trophies for 21 categories.

Gazebo concert

The Jim Gallant Trio will perform at the gazebo at Town Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Missing a peacock?

Bob and Candi Oliver of Longfellow Road are looking to locate the owner of a peacock they recently discovered had wandered onto their property.

The couple has been feeding the female peacock, but efforts to locate its owner have proven unsuccessful so far. Anyone missing a peacock can call the Olivers at 839-3521.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 17, 1974, that Reba Small of State Street and Gene Stratton of Cumberland were married in her home with the Rev. Harrison Dubbs officiating.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on July 11 that the U.S. public debt was $34,888,939,546,525.91.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: