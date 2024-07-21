FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Pitch Dark,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

2. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

3. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

5. “Granite Harbor,” by Peter Nichols (Celadon)

6. “You Like it Darker,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

8. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

9. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

10. “Long Island Compromise,” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Paperback

1. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

3. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

4. “Miss Rumphius,” by Barbara Cooney (Puffin)

5. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

6. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

7. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

8. “Weyward,” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

9. “One Morning in Maine,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

10. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin)

3. “Somehow: Thoughts on Love,” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

4. “Slow Productivity,” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

5. “The Science of Spice,” by Stuart Farrimond (DK)

6. “Nuclear War,” by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)

7. “An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon)

8. “Maine, A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

9. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

10. “Grief is for People,” by Sloane Crosley (MCD)

Paperback

1. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

2. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

3. “What Does Israel Fear from Palestine?” by Raja Shehadeh (Other Press)

4. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

5. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

7. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

8. “The Lonely City,” by Olivia Laing (Picador)

9. “How Not to Kill Yourself,” by Clancy Martin (Vintage)

10. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

