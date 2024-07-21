Summer is the busiest season in the animal sheltering world, especially here in Maine. Like our growing season, our breeding season is short; Mother Nature is smart and makes sure babies aren’t born into a Maine winter they won’t survive. However, we are seeing more kittens being born in people’s homes than we are used to seeing in our area, and that is concerning.

From May 1 until July 16, we received 81 kittens from owners versus the same time period in 2023, when we received 59, and in 2022 when we received only 40 kittens from owners. This upward trend worries me. We are managing right now, but to double a population in only two years means that we have also doubled the things they need: kitten food, kitten milk replacer, vaccines, foster homes and so on.

The other interesting trend this summer so far is not in dogs or cats but the other pets we take in. Some do not realize this, but Midcoast Humane takes all domesticated pet animals, and we track their numbers collectively. In the same May 1 through July 16 time period, we have taken in 77 pets that weren’t cats or dogs. Last year, that number was 14, and in 2022, it was 36. Looking deeper, that 77 is primarily rabbits and ducks. Yes, ducks. We see a surprising number of pet fowl, and if livestock animals are kept as pets, the usual outlets for livestock are not an option for rehoming.

I am sincerely hoping this year’s duck admissions are a fluke never to be seen again, but I do not have the same feeling for rabbits. Rabbits are the third most surrendered pets to shelters nationally and we get them in waves. Our last bunsplosion took us months to get out from under because rabbits breed like bunnies and the females came in pregnant or having just given birth. Rabbits are very sensitive to anesthesia, so we wait until they’re four months to spay and neuter them, which is a long time to house them.

In dog news: We have them. So many dogs are waiting for their new families right now. The primary group waiting and waiting are dogs between 2 and 7 years old. These adults are, in my opinion, the perfect age. They’re through the puppy shenanigans stage but still have plenty of energy and have some life experience. The dogs that I would adopt if I had an open spot in my home are both in this group.

We have been reached out to by another Maine shelter asking for help with dogs and, as always, our southern transport partners are desperately trying to move dogs northward to give them a chance at adoption. When you adopt a dog, you actually help two: the one you bring home and the one who gets to be in the kennel your adoption opened up. If you’ve been mulling over adopting, please consider doing so now.

Maine’s animal shelters are all full, from Houlton to Portland, everyone has so many pets for adoption with a queue of more waiting to come in behind them. Our long-term pets have had their fees reduced or waived, so give a look at Nina, Rosie, Honey Bear, Hannah, Baxter, Pooh Bear, Rocket, Romeo or Bug in dogs, and Theodore, Smudge, Paget, Bob, Bagheera, Petunia and all of their friends on our website at midcoasthumane.org/adopt.

Jess Townsend is executive director of Midcoast Humane.

