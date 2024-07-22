There are some columns that I write annually, and I do so because, honestly, there are some annual events that we all look forward to every year, and three big ones happen on the third Saturday of August. However, we have some other big events upcoming, too, so here is a description of some events to put on your calendars, and a note about the two big events that happened this past weekend.

Brunswick Landing Block Party, Aug. 2

The Landing Block Party is back and kicks off Air Show Weekend with a free, family-friendly evening out of entertainment, activities, food and beverages for all! Plus, everyone gets to meet the air show pilots, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds! Everything is happening, where it always does, on Brunswick Landing in the area between Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oats Bakery. The Brunswick Landing Block Party runs from 4-9 p.m.

Proceeds from food and beverages will benefit the Brunswick Education Community Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing an extra measure of support that can encourage creative spirit and bold experimentation in all of Brunswick’s public schools.

Co-hosted by Flight Deck and Wild Oats, the block party will encompass the entire “block” and feature: Taco the Town’s food truck, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ, Ugly Dumpling, Cotton Candy, Vagabond Coffee, Wild Oats (retail space will be open with food specials) and, of course, Flight Deck Brewing Pizza!

Games and activities for kids (and adults who have the spirit of a kid) will include: a bounce house (thanks to The Landing YMCA), friendship bracelet making, paper airplane building, face painting and more. The Curtis Memorial Library’s mobile library van will be on hand, as will two live bands!

Wild Oats and Flight Deck are very thankful for their community partners in this project: Brunswick Community Education Foundation, The Landing YMCA, Curtis Memorial Library, Spark Cycling, the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum and the Civil Air Patrol.

Great State of Maine Air Show, Aug. 3-4

The signature event of Air Show Weekend is the air show itself, which has been happening every two to three years for decades at Brunswick Executive Airport. This year’s featured performers are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Tickets are only available online, so you need to go to greatstateofmaineairshow.us, or if you have questions about tickets, sponsoring or being a vendor, you can email info@airshownetwork.com and they can help you out. Bill Dodge Auto Group is a major sponsor of the event, along with dozens of other local sponsors. General admission tickets begin at $59 for adults and $39 for children 12 and under.

Topsham Fair, Aug. 6-11

The Topsham Fair is back at the aptly named Topsham Fairgrounds Aug. 6-11 for its 170th edition. For those who love harness racing, they will be starting that a couple days before, as is tradition, with racing at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5. Featured entertainment includes: mud runs, demolition derbies, fireworks and so much more. Check out topshamfair.net for all the details.

Harpswell Auto Sales grand opening and ribbon cutting, Aug. 10

If you have driven on Bath Road in Brunswick, you may have noticed that the bowling alley has been completely remodeled and is now the home of Harpswell Auto Sales. The business will have a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration on Aug. 10. Stop on in to see the new building and outstanding selection of vehicles.

Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, Aug. 17

The first of our three events on the third Saturday of August is the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, now in its 17th year. The juried art show features over 100 artists showcasing their work on Maine Street in Brunswick and in the Brunswick Town Mall. Sculptors, painters, wood workers, fiber artists, jewelers, photographers and more will be selling their work, while several musicians and bands share their art on various pop-up stages throughout downtown Brunswick. For more information, check out brunswickdowntown.org. The hours for the show are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Kindness Day Bath, Aug. 17

Kindness Day Bath is in its 11th year and showcases dozens of kindness booths throughout downtown Bath on the third Saturday in August. This annual celebration is a bit different every year as it celebrates random acts of kindness. In years past, it has meant petting booths, advice stations, free flowers, letter-writing for those in need and those we appreciate, free popcorn, portraits by children, free trolley rides, music from The Montsweagers, and much more.

The best way to stay informed of this event is to like and follow Kindness Day Bath on Facebook and see as new kindness booths get confirmed. If you would like a booth or to volunteer, there is a sign-up form on the Facebook page, too. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Maine Highland Games, Aug. 17

Our final of the three big events in our region on the third Saturday of August is the 45th Annual Maine Highland Games happening at Thomas Point Beach Campground on Aug. 17. This annual celebration of Scottish heritage features clan meetings, traditional dance competitions, Scottish music and, of course, the competitions themselves. The heavy athletics are a sight to behold and begin midday on Saturday with caber tossing, rock tosses, bale pitching and more. If you haven’t been before, grab your kilt and join them (or buy one there).

For more information, check out mainehighlandgames.org and get your tickets today!

Yarmouth Clam Festival and Claws N’ Country successes

The events we highlighted last week were both very successful, and a huge thank-you goes to all of those who helped to make them possible. Each event was hugely attended by families, and many of the reviews are gushingly positive, which is wonderful. I hope to have some finalized fundraising numbers in the coming weeks that I’ll share with you, too.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

