Unlike the demolition of Union Station – think how much it would mean to Portland if it stood today – the loss of the Children’s Museum building would not be such a loss, especially given the exquisite contemporary beauty and financial impact the completed Portland Museum of Art standing alone will mean. It will ultimately be a museum of importance comparable to the best American art museums.

Most people don’t know how extensive and fine the PMA collection is. The Children’s Museum building is not early enough to be of equal importance to other buildings of the period, and there are other more important buildings designed by the fine Portland architect John Calvin Stevens. The Children’s Museum has long since moved elsewhere. The Hay Building, across the street from the museum, is already a fascinating and appealing contrast to the museum – certainly even more so opposite the completed museum.

Rob Elowitch

Portland

