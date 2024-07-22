A man from Owls Head who faces a manslaughter charge in the death of a 22-month-old child in Thomaston appeared in court Monday morning.

Aziayh Scott, 23, is accused of killing Quayshawn Wilson, who was found not breathing on May 29 at the Thomaston Walmart and taken to Pen Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide and said the cause was blunt force trauma.

Scott made his first appearance before Knock County Superior Court Justice Patrick Larson via Zoom from Knox County Jail. He was arrested last month by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force in connection to the toddler’s death at a Walmart in Thomaston, according to state police.

Manslaughter means someone either recklessly caused a death, or knowingly caused a death after being provoked under extreme anger or fear, according to Maine law.

At his initial hearing Monday, Scott’s bail was set at $250,000 and Larson ordered him to not have contact with one person and all minors under 18 years old. He was not required to enter a plea. A probable cause affidavit that could provide more details about the case was under seal Monday.

Scott is originally from Louisiana and had moved to Maine recently, where he was living with his girlfriend and the toddler in Owls Head. When detectives visited their home in June, they learned the couple had returned to Louisiana, where Scott was then arrested.

