“A Little Night Music” waltzed onto the Ogunquit Playhouse’s stage Saturday, captivating the audience opening night with Stephen Sondheim’s operatic score in 3/4 time and a witty libretto by Hugh Wheeler that’s infused with smart, sardonic humor.

The musical is based on the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” with an idyllic setting in the Swedish countryside in 1900. Told from the point of view of 13-year-old Fredrika Armfeldt (Lily Philbrook), the musical is a whimsical window into the love lives of three aristocratic families, with Fredrika’s aptly named mother, Desirée Armfeldt (Julia Murney) acting as the intertwining thread between Fredrik Egerman (Mike McGowan) and Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm (Nik Walker).

Hunter Foster directs a who’s who of stage and film stars, with iconic actress Kathleen Turner guest starring as Desirée’s wheelchair-bound mother, Madame Armfeldt. Along with critically acclaimed roles in such films as “Romancing the Stone” and “Prizzi’s Honor,” Turner has appeared on Broadway in productions that include “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “The Graduate.” She’s a treat to see in “A Little Night Music,” delivering deadpan lines that subtly pack a comic punch.

The song “Liaisons” showcases Turner’s trademark husky voice. She delivered a slow waltz rendition Saturday night that bordered on melodic spoken word, the deep timber of her vocals resonating through the audience.

“A Little Night Music” has a musical score that tests the virtuosity of its classical singers, and the playhouse’s cast never falters. Backed by musical director Jeffrey Campos and a nine-piece orchestra, the 15-member cast execute complex vocal runs and emotive phrasing while soaring to the heights of the soprano range and dipping down to the warm tones of the tenor and the buttery smooth baritone. Witty lyrics are encapsulated in the beauty, with cleverly used props accentuating their droll humor.

The theme of time runs throughout the production, with a revolving stage resembling a clock as it facilitates the movement of the story.

Act I serves as an introduction to the musical’s delightfully quirky characters and highlights the individual vocal talents of the cast members. “Now” introduces the audience to Fredrik, a mature lawyer with an 18-year-old virgin wife, Anne, played by the vivacious Lauren Maria Medina. He’s the former lover of Desirée, a stage actress.

The audience meets Fredrik’s son Henrik (Steven Telsey) on “Later.” He’s a monastic student secretly in love with his stepmom.

Medina, Telsey and McGowan are a force of nature when they join together on the three-part “Soon,” with their distinct vocal ranges defining each character’s age and life experience.

The act also introduces the entertainingly bombastic Carl-Magnus – Desirée’s current lover – on “In Praise of Women” and his under-appreciated wife, Countess Charlotte Malcolm (Lora Lee Gayer), on “Every Day a Little Death,” an amusing duet with Medina.

The aristocrats’ all-seeing staff – Mr. Lindquist (Michael Halling), Mrs. Nordstrom (Lillie Langston), Mrs. Segstrom (Jennifer Allen), Mr. Erlanson (Colin Anderson) and Mrs. Anderssen (Lianne Marie Dobbs) – offer insight with multipart harmonies on such songs as “Remember?”

Hijinks are in full swing in Act II, setting in motion the events that will ultimately allow love lives to align and the characters to pair off. It’s in this act that the musical’s most well-known song appears: “Send in the Clowns.”

Murney, as Desirée, delivered an emotionally powerful rendition of the song Saturday that was perfectly phrased and a standout number in the second act. It was followed by a stellar performance of “The Miller’s Son” by Gianna Yanelli as the servant Petra, with Mike Schwitter portraying her love interest, Frid.

Those who appreciate the wit and complexity of Stephen Sondheim musicals won’t want to miss this limited run of “A Little Night Music” at the Ogunquit Playhouse. The farcical musical is well executed, highlighting its splendor and humor.

