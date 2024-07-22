Dozens of Maine’s maritime businesses are set to receive more than $21 million in disaster relief after a series of intense winter storms decimated the working waterfront.

Gov. Janet Mills on Monday announced that 68 Maine working waterfronts will receive $21.2 million in grants from the Working Waterfront Resilience Grant program.

The money will help businesses reconstruct and improve damaged piers, rebuild and restore support buildings like bait sheds and repair and upgrade fuel and electrical systems.

Awards spanned the coast from Kittery to Eastport, ranging from $6,650 for Emmons Lobster in Kennebunkport to $2 million for the town of Rockport and several wharves in Portland.

“Working waterfronts are a cornerstone of our coastal communities and our economy, and last winter’s devastating storm demonstrated just how vulnerable they are to extreme weather and climate change,” Mills said in a statement. “These grants will help rebuild working waterfronts so they are able to better withstand future storms, protecting access to the water now and for generations to come.”

Back-to-back January storms caused heavy rain, flooding, ocean swells, high tides and wind gusts of up to 60 mph that ripped away entire wharves and scattered fishing equipment and gear across harbors. Some experts estimate the storms caused over $70 million worth of damage. Pat Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said it looked like a bomb had gone off.

President Biden issued a “Major Disaster Declaration” for the eight coastal communities impacted by the two storms.

Linda Vannah, manager of the New Harbor Co-op, said the business had to replace both docks after the storms destroyed pilings, snapped fuel lines, left the office with no support structure and damaged the electrical wiring and the freezer. The Co-op received about $516,000.

“These funds will help rebuild the docks higher by up to two feet, repair the wiring, replace our freezer and move the office to a safer location,” she said. “With these repairs, we should be able to withstand the more intense storms we’re seeing and continue to serve the fishermen who depend on us.”

Eligible projects included owners of “critical working waterfront infrastructure” that served at least 10 commercial fishermen or aquaculturists in order to maximize the program’s effectiveness, Mills’ administration said in a news release. Applicants were required to provide a 1:1 financial match toward the cost of the work. Awards were capped at $2 million.

The resilience grant program had $25 million available for working waterfront recovery. The money will be distributed next month.

Officials reviewed 80 applications.

“This funding represents an important investment by the state in Maine’s critical yet vulnerable working waterfront,” Keliher said. “With commercial access already so limited, it is imperative that we protect these properties from climate-driven events and safeguard an industry that is so important to our state’s economic future.

This story will be updated.

