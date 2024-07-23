An Aurora man set his former partner’s house on fire in May and then shot himself, state police said Tuesday.

The early morning fire on May 20 at a house on Old Dam Way in Great Pond, a small town in northern Hancock County, was ruled a murder-suicide by Maine State Police. Marie Robbins, 35, of Great Pond, and Ryan Devisme, 38, of Aurora, were identified as the two victims.

Robbins, who lived in the house, died by homicide, but state police said her cause of death is undetermined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Authorities said Devisme died of toxic effects of carbon monoxide as well as self-inflicted gunshot wound and ruled his manner of death as suicide.

Investigators said that Robbins and Devisme were in a former relationship and that no other information would be released.

The Aurora Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook after the fire that Robbins was one of its “newest and most enthusiastic” members.

“We did the unthinkable when we responded early Monday morning to her residence in Great Pond and found it mostly gone when we arrived. … We mourn the loss of Marie, who was a wonderful member, and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” the post said.

