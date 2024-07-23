PORTLAND – Michael J. Preston’s spirit departed this world on the morning of July 11, 2024. He was the son of Burleigh Preston and Elsie Mugnai Johnson, and the stepson of Bernard Johnson.

Although born in Roque Bluffs, Maine on April 23, 1957, he spent most of his childhood and adulthood in the Bath, Lewiston-Auburn area. Graduating from Morse High School in 1977, he went on to work at Bath Iron Works with the crane crews as a rigger. The job entailed preparing the larger equipment and materials for loading on the decks of Navy ships under construction at the shipbuilder facility.

Mike’s real passion was fishing. He was famous for catching the biggest stripers in the Kennebec River. He along with his friend Brent Mesplay spent many hours on the Kennebec. His many trips to Black’s Woods in Down East Maine with his best friend Chris Whittaker added many stories to share with family and friends of fishing, hunting and being in the wild. Mike loved to cook and would brag about his Italian heritage and how he made the best spaghetti sauce in the family. Playing Bingo, especially taking his Mom to various locations throughout Maine, was high on his list of favorite activities.

Mike’s last year of life was spent mostly at Boston’s Mass General Hospital in treatment for Non-Hodgins’s Lymphoma. During those five months, he shared the memory of in his earlier life when he would visit the pediatric cancer floor with Christa and spending time with the children diagnosed with cancer and how much they enjoyed Christa. He was most proud of those visits.

Mike always had a companion. First, Kelly, an Irish setter, then Christa, a Rottweiler, and finally Reecy. Because of a genetic neurological disorder, myoclonus gravis, he needed a service dog in later life. Mike had a great sense of humor and yearning for family. When asked how many siblings he had, he would say eight sisters and shake his head like that was a tough burden. He was the fifth in birth order following sister Karen, Marie, brother Burleigh, Jr., and Susan. After his birth, the family was joined by Alice, Frances, Donna, Cynthia, and Betty. He is the third sibling who has departed after Burleigh, Jr. and Cynthia McCarty. He was also predeceased by mother Elsie Johnson, stepfather Bernard Johnson and father Burleigh Preston.

Besides siblings, Mike is survived by his beloved daughter, Angelea (affectionally called Bean) who he was most proud of. He is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25. Interment will be at the Great Cove Cemetery in Roque Bluffs, Maine.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Central Maine Medical Center, Bolster Heights Assisted Living, Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology, and Brentwood Rehabilitation and Long Term Care for the patience, love and compassion given to Mike during his life. The journey is over and the pain is gone. His unique spirit will be most missed.

