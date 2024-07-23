River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for its upcoming juried show, “Abstract.” Artists are invited to submit works that are nonrepresentational as well as abstract work inspired by landscape, figure or still life. Submissions are now open until 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The juror for this exhibition is Alan Crichton of Liberty. Crichton was educated at the University of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Goddard College, Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and the New York Studio School. He has taught at Colby College, the MFA program at Vermont College, Waterfall Arts and the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland. He has exhibited throughout Maine for over 40 years. His award-winning column on art appreciation and opinion, “Hi-Lo Art,” appeared in the Waldo Independent, the Republican Journal, the Camden Herald, Art New England, the Maine Arts Journal and the Free Press.

Crichton co-founded the Arts Center at Kingdom Falls, a nonprofit artists’ residency and community arts education organization, now known as Waterfall Arts, with locations in Belfast. Crichton’s sculpture, drawings and paintings are in numerous collections throughout Maine, New England and New York.

“Abstract” is open to all media, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, photography and mixed media. Artists may enter either two pieces with a size limit of 24 inches (in any direction) including frame or one larger piece with a size limit of 50 inches (in any direction) including frame. All art must be delivered in person to the gallery for submission. Forms are available in the gallery or may be downloaded from the website at riverartsme.org. The entry fee is $15 for members, $30 for non-member.

“Abstract” will run from Aug. 13 through Sept. 21. An opening reception will be from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 17. The gallery is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For inquiries, visit riverartsme.org or call the gallery at 563-6868.

