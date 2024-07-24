The arrival of August also sees the arrival of the Irish band Téada to the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor. The band brings the best of Celtic traditional tunes and dance to the stage Thursday, Aug. 1. Advance discounted tickets are $25 and only available directly from the box office. Regular tickets are $30 and available at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the show. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

A traditional band with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Highlights include a 30,000-capacity stadium concert in Brittany, France, along with performances at Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia, Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada, Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe and Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo. In 2014, the band performed to 40,000 people during an extensive seven-week tour of Japan and Taiwan, and continues to have a strong touring presence in the United States, where Téada has toured actively since 2001.

Jim Morekis of The Savannahian wrote that the band is “arguably the most vibrant and hard-working traditional Irish music ensemble in the world today” (April 2023), and a review by The Washington Post called Téada’s performances “invigorating.”

Téada is made up of six members: Oisin Mac Diarmada on fiddle, Paul Finn on button accordion, Damien Stenson on flute, Seán McElwain on guitar and bouzouki, Tristan Rosenstock on bodhrán, and Samantha Harvey on piano as well as providing dance.

