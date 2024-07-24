Darci Wheeler, Bath town clerk, has earned the designation of master municipal clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc.

The institute grants the MMC designation only to municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and have a record of significant contributions to their local government, community and state.

“On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of MMC to Darci Wheeler, MMC of Town of Bath,” Lisa Garcia, president of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, said in a prepared release. “We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Darci plays in your city.”

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global nonprofit corporation is to enhance the educational opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.

