Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash that involved a Brunswick police cruiser and another vehicle.

71-year-old Penelope Ebberts and Deputy Todd McGee of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were both sent to Maine Medical Center on July 24 after their vehicles collided on Harpswell Road in Brunswick. Brunswick police said the crash remains under investigation.

Police said that Ebberts was traveling south on Harpswell Road in a 2011 Subaru Forester and was several cars ahead of McGee, who had emergency equipment activated. McGee was passing several vehicles in traffic when Ebberts began to make a left turn onto Bickford Avenue.

Police said that the turn happened in front of McGee and resulted in a collision. Ebberts’ car rolled to its driver’s side, and McGee’s cruiser, which is a 2022 Ford pickup truck, stopped in a nearby construction area.

Ebberts suffered serious injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening, while McGee suffered minor injuries. Police said that both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Both cars were totaled.

This story will be updated.

