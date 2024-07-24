Cold water temperatures caused veteran marathon swimmer Pat Gallant-Charette of Westbrook to cut short her latest challenge across 12 miles of the sea between British Columbia in Canada, and Washington state in the United States.

The internationally recognized Gallant-Charette said the 49-degree water on July 14 led to her unsuccessful attempt to swim across the Strait of Juan de Fuca that she called “a very tough swim” before leaving Westbrook for the challenge.

“I started to feel the effect of hypothermia and I decided to stop the swim after an hour and a half of swimming. Safety is always the priority,” she told the American Journal in an email. “As an experienced open water swimmer, I know the hazards of hypothermia. I didn’t want to risk it.

“At the age of 73, I am proud of my attempt,” she said.

Gallant-Charette, an International Marathon Swimming Hall of Famer, has successfully conquered waterways all over the world including in Europe, Israel, and as far away as Japan and New Zealand.

The American Journal reported Sept. 1, 2016, that she was attacked by a swarm of jellyfish in the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland during a 21-mile marathon. She said then that she was stung “on every inch of my body.”

She trains in the Davan Pool at Westbrook Community Center.

Greg Post, director of community services at the center, describes Gallant-Charette as ” a wonderful woman and a first-class athlete and role model.”

He said she always walks through the door with a smile and exudes her passion for swimming and adventure.

“We’re beyond grateful to have her train here and be part of our aquatics community, and we always enjoy her feedback – she’s an amazing resource with a tremendous resume full of well-deserved accolades and accomplishments,” Post said.

She began her swimming exploits several years ago following her brother’s death at age 34. She started with the Portland to Peaks Island swim.

Gallant-Charette was recently honored in Westbrook along with Zoe Sahloul, founder of the New England Arab American Organization, with a mural depicting the two women on the wall of the Arabic Market in Vallee Square.

“I’m very touched by it,” Gallant-Charette said.

