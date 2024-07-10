A celebration in downtown Westbrook Monday officially recognized a mural Portland artist Ryan Adams painted this spring featuring two notable Westbrook women.

The mural on the wall of the Arabic Market in Vallee Square honors Pat Gallant Charette, famed international marathon swimmer, and Zoe Sahloul, founder of the New England Arab American Organization in Westbrook. The project stemmed from the artist-in-residence program at the University of Southern Maine.

“It was an honor and a privilege,” Adams told a gathering of university officials, city leaders, neighbors and friends of the two featured women.

Adams’ wife Rachel and USM student intern Katie Riley helped him in producing the mural.

City Councilor Michael Shaughnessy called the women’s portraits on the wall inspirational. “It makes my heart feel good to have this happen,” he said.

Acting Mayor and City Council President David Morse thanked the USM Art Department. “This is amazing,” Morse said.

