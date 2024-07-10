More housing on a former golf course and a nearby massive senior condo community are proposed for South Gorham in separate projects put forward by two different developers.

Troiano Properties has two projects planned for the golf course on McLellan Road and Maka Builders proposes an 84-unit condominium community for ages 55 and older in a neighborhood off Brackett Road.

The Gorham Planning Board, 6-0 with Barbara Nichols absent, granted preliminary approval Monday for a 14-unit condominium project named Fairway Commons on McLellan Road that links Brackett Road with South Street.

Developer Nick Troiano of Troiano Properties proposes the townhouse development on 9.5 acres on the former Gorham Country Club in the South Gorham Crossroads zone that does not allow single-family homes or duplexes.

The project is related to a much larger Troiano development to be built in phases called The Residences at Gorham Country Club, a proposal that Troiano brought forward in February, then calling for 284 housing units on 38.3 acres.

The Residences project has not been resubmitted to the Planning Board for final review, Town Planner Carol Eyerman said Tuesday.

Plans for Fairway Commons call for a septic system for each of four buildings and two drilled wells, one for potable water and one for fire protection. Jamie Garland, civil engineer with Sebago Technics, told the Planning Board a test well got 80 gallons per minute.

“In a perfect world, we’d like to see public sewer and water,” Planning Board Chair James Hager said.

Troiano said they meet the waiver requirements necessary for public water and sewer and the board granted waivers because the nearest public water is more than a mile away and public sewer 1.75 miles away.

But public water and sewer would be closer if an unrelated senior condo development being proposed extends them along Brackett Road. So, Fairway Commons will be designed with the option of a possible future connection to public water and sewer.

Eyerman said Fairway Commons still needs to return to the Planning Board to receive final subdivision approval.

The Planning Board Monday also discussed a pre-application plan proposed by Maka Builders to construct the 84-unit senior condo community off Shirley Lane and Newton Drive that both intersect with Brackett Road.

A loop connector would eliminate dead ends for Shirley Lane and Newton Drive.

The developer is proposing 28 buildings on a 40-acre site, also in the South Gorham Crossroads Zone.

Andrew Morrell, a civil engineer with land surveyor BH2M, believes the project would be constructed in phases. There is “a lot of permitting required to get this project up and running,” he said.

Resident Tom Pitman of Shirley Lane had concerns about water and wetlands, while Richard Blake of Newton Drive pointed out that Shirley Lane and Newton Drive are narrow and would need upgrading to handle additional traffic. Blake also said exiting those streets onto Brackett Road is a problem now.

Hager, who lives on Newton drive, was recused from the discussion and board Vice Chair Bill Benson officiated that portion of the meeting.

