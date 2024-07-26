Community Kettle

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is hosting a Community Kettle supper at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. or until the food runs out. Attendance is free, but donations are accepted. There will be options available for takeout.

The menu is spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, garden salad, and Jell-O for dessert.

To volunteer to help with preparation, serving and/or cleanup, contact lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.

Free concert Saturday

The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival will perform a free Discovery Concert this Saturday, July 27.

A flute and cello performance will be held at the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity at its newly completed Graham Center, 121 Main St., at 3 p.m.

The performance is part of three Discovery Concerts the group is performing this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, a performance at the McLaughlin Garden and Homestead in South Paris is scheduled. A $15 is suggested and will go to support McLaughlin Garden, Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine and SLLMF.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., flute and cello performers will be at the Waterford Congregational Church.

To learn more about the festival, go to sebagomusicfestival.org, or contact Carol Madsen at carol@sllmf.org.

Moose Pond paddle

Join Lakes Environmental Association educator Mary Jewett for a quiet morning paddle on Moose Pond Aug. 11 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants should bring their own canoe or kayak and personal flotation devices and meet at the Sabatis Island Day Use Area. Jewett will teach paddlers about aquatic plants such as pickerel weed, bladderwort, water lilies and more. She will also discuss invasive aquatic plants and ways to detect their presence early.

The paddle is free, but online registration is required at mainelakes.org. Email mary@mainelakes.org or call 647-8580 with any questions.

Trail race series

Aug. 3 is the start of the 2024 Loon Echo Trail Race Series, which takes place across three trail networks owned and managed by Loon Echo Land Trust.

The inaugural race is the Fluvial 5K in the Crooked River Forest at 4 p.m. Aug. 3, with an entry fee of $25. Walk-in registrations for the Fluvial 5K are cash only. The Bald Pate 10k will be held on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. and costs $35. The Pleasant Mountain Half Marathon wraps up the series on Oct. 5 starting at 8 a.m. The final race costs $75 if registering before Sept. 1. Runners who sign up for one race in the series receive $5 off another race in the series.

More information and registration links can be found at lelt.org/race-series. All proceeds from the events support LELT trails and conservation work.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

