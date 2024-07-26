WELLS – Joanne M. (Naves) Colley, 88, of Wells, died Monday, June 3, 2024. Born and raised in Marlborough, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Naves and Anita B. (Rougeau) Naves. Joanne was married to Raymond C. Colley for over 48 years until his passing in 2006. Joanne was a long-time teacher in the Marlborough school system. She was a volunteer for The American Cancer Society and the Marlborough Historical Society. Joanne and Raymond retired to Wells in 1992.

Joanne was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Wells where she volunteered in the food pantry and at post-funeral receptions. She was a long-time active member of the York County Retired Educators Association. She loved the ocean, taking her morning walks, crosswords, and family time especially at Thanksgiving.

In addition to her husband, Joanne was predeceased by two sisters, Jennifer Naves and Paulette Naves.

She is survived by her four children, her sons Scott Colley and his wife Sally of Templeton, Mass., and Thomas Colley and his wife Elizabeth of Lancaster, Mass., and her daughters Julie Carter of Wells, and Nancy de Fiebre and her husband Christopher of Pittsburgh, Pa. Joanne is also survived by three grandchildren, Jennifer Carter and her husband Kurt Beecher of Danville, Pa., Jeffrey Carter of Munds Park, Ariz. and Kurt de Fiebre of Pittsburgh, Pa.; one great-granddaughter, Rylee Hammit of Munds Park, Ariz.; and two sisters, Stefanie Ferrecchia of Marlborough, Mass. and Pamela Naves of Gibson, N.C.

Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s and burial in Oceanview Cemetery in Wells will occur at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Joanne’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741

