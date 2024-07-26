LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers traded pitcher James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar on Friday.

Bolivar, a 17-year-old from Venezuela, hit .270 with three home runs and 19 RBI with the Dominican Summer League Red Sox. He agreed to a minor league contract with Boston in January for a $25,000 signing bonus.

Paxton was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he pitched against the Red Sox and earned the win. He allowed three runs and four hits in five innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks. The 35-year-old left-hander was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 starts with the Dodgers this season.

The 11-year veteran has pitched for Seattle, the New York Yankees, Boston and the Dodgers. Paxton is 72-40 with a 3.76 ERA in 174 career starts. He has 996 career strikeouts in 940 innings. He was signed by the Dodgers in January to a one-year contract guaranteeing $7 million with the chance to earn up to $6 million more in bonuses.

The Red Sox add a left-handed starter to a rotation that has relied on four righties (Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello), while mixing in two other right-handers (Cooper Criswell and Josh Winckowski).

Paxton made 19 starts for the Red Sox last season, going 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA. He signed with the Boston on a two-year deal after the 2021 season, while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. He didn’t pitch in 2022.

“He pitched for us. Obviously, it’s a small window. A great guy,” said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. “Put himself in a situation to post. Toward the end, that didn’t happen. But a great guy in the clubhouse.”

To make room on the 40-man Roster, the Red Sox transferred right-handed pitcher Bryan Mata to the 60-day IL.

