AUGUSTA – Judith “Judy” C. Wathen, 84, passed away on July 24, 2024, at Woodlands Senior Living of Hallowell.

Judy was born on Dec. 14, 1939, to the late Carroll and Phyllis (Shaw) Foren in Easton. She graduated from Easton High School, class of 1957. Following high school, she went on to Ricker College, for three years, studying biology, until she married her loving husband, Daniel E. Wathen.

Dan and Judy met in the 4th grade in Easton, dated through high school, and were married at the age of 20. They shared 64 years of marriage together. Many people observed that Judy was a saint, to put up with Dan for all those years. She supported him through a long career as a lawyer and judge.

Judy was a very caring person, and she spent much of her time helping family members and others. In summer, she spent most of her time in her garden and enjoyed going for motorcycle trips with Dan in Maine, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Judy was very involved in her church, Penney Memorial, located in Augusta. She was instrumental in acquiring property around the church for parking and additional office space. She helped to establish daycare at the church, and the Good Shepherd Learning Center has now operated successfully for many years.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her brother, James Foren and her sister, Sheila Holmes.

She is survived by her loving husband; daughter, Julanne (Patrick) Gilbert, son, Daniel A. (Kelley) Wathen; grandchildren Samuel P. Gilbert (Cassie McKarnes), Emily P. (Morgan) Gilbert, Joseph A. Wathen and Erin N. Wathen; her brothers Wayne and Eugene Foren; as well as many nieces, nephews; and close friends.

The family appreciates the care provided to Judy in the last two and one-half years by the entire staff in the memory care unit of Woodlands. In particular, we are deeply grateful for Karen, Louisa, Katie, Alicia, Kari, and Morgan, who were with her from beginning to end, as well as Lisa, who, although new, was very close in the final weeks.

Judy’s visitation will be held on Thursday Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at Penney Memorial Church, 393 Water St., Augusta, with a reception to follow, Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penney Memorial United Baptist Church for the benefit of the Good Shepherd Learning or by taking someone they love out to dinner.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous