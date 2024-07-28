PORTLAND – Margaret “Peg” Helen Gardiner, formerly of Portland, died on July 24, 2024. She was 90 years old.

Peg was born Oct. 30, 1933, to Durward W. and Josephine E. (Linskey) Lewis. She grew up on Atlantic Street on Munjoy Hill. She was a cheerleader while attending Portland High School and during that time, she met her future husband, Robert, who played football for Deering High School. Peg and Robert lived in the same home for over 64 years where they raised their four children. They spent many family outings with their children; camping, traveling, as well as spending many summers with family and friends at their swimming pool, and golfing.

Peg and Robert fully supported their children and never missed a sporting event. Peg was the loudest mom cheering in the stands. Peg worked as a teachers’ aide over 20 years in the Portland School District.

She spent a lot of time at Riverside Golf Course with her girlfriends. During her last 1 ½ years, she lived with her daughter, Lori, on the lake watching boats go by.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; four children, Robert Gardiner and his wife, Susan of Westbrook, Jeffrey L. Gardiner and his wife Kimberly of Waterville, Lori Gardiner Luebbert and her husband Ted of Gardiner, and Mark Gardiner and his wife Christine of Portland; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Williams of South Carolina.

Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland: Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Portland.

For online condolences please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

MaineGeneral Hospice,

10 Water St.,

Waterville, ME 04901

