AUBURN – Michael S. White, 69, of Auburn, passed away on July 13, 2024, after a long battle with kidney cancer.

Mike was the son of Donald and Barbara White, and grew up on Duck Pond Road in Westbrook. He was an Eagle Scout from Troop 70 Prides Corner, and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He spent many happy summers at Camp Hinds in Raymond.

Mike graduated from Westbrook High School and Bridgton Academy. He attended Thomas College, where he met his future wife, Monic “Nikki” Goulet.

Following the sudden death of his father in 1980, Mike became the President of White Brothers, a general contracting company in Westbrook that specialized in commercial site work, utilities, and road projects. White Brothers was truly a family business. It had been founded in the early 1950s by Mike’s father, Don, and Don’s brothers. For more than 30 years, Mike ran White Brothers with his own brother, Tim. Mike was well-known in the construction industry and beyond for his integrity, honesty, generosity, and strong work ethic. Mike was on the Board of Directors of the Maine Better Transportation Association and served a term as its President.

Mike was a proud parent to his two children, Jenna and Josh, and told everyone who would listen about their achievements in school and sports, and at their jobs. He was also a loving “Peppe” who adored his grandsons and visited them in Syracuse, N.Y. whenever he could. He often sent the boys homemade videos, showing them his construction equipment and his life in the County. He had a tradition with his eldest grandson, Owen, of going to breakfast every time they were together.

During his many snowmobiling trips in the 1980s and 1990s, Mike developed a great love for Aroostook County. After having a camp there for many years, Mike retired to Long Lake in Sinclair. He built his dream cabin on the hill, and spent many happy years fishing, snowmobiling, working on his land, and spending time with cherished friends.

Mike was predeceased by his father, Donald, his mother, Barbara; his brother, Timothy; and his niece, Annie.

He is survived by his wife, Nikki; his son, Josh, his daughter, Jenna Klucsik, and her husband, John; and two grandsons, Owen and Miles.

Visiting hours will be held on Aug. 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St. in Portland. Funeral services will take place on Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church at 74 Deering Rd. in Gorham. The officiant will be Mike’s cousin, Robert White. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be private. Those wishing to make a written tribute in Michael’s memory may do so at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s name to the Boy Scouts at the following address:

Michael White Tribute,

Pine Tree Council,

146 Plains Rd.,

Raymond, ME 04071.

Donations may also be made in Mike’s name to the

Maine Better Transportation Association Educational Foundation,

150 Capital St., Suite 5

Augusta, ME 04330

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous