MARSEILLE, France — Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals to help the United States beat Germany 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday night.

Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also scored for the Americans, who defeated Zambia 3-0 in the opener.

The Americans are playing their first major tournament under new coach Emma Hayes, who took over the U.S. team in late May.

Hayes is tasked with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

The United States is the winningest team in the Olympics, with four gold medals, but settled for bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Smith started for the United States after leaving the opener in the first half because of what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Advertisement

Ten minutes into the match, Smith struck a cross from Trinity Rodman that sailed past German goalkeeper Katrin-Ann Berger.

Giulia Gwinn equalized in the 22nd minute with a low, bouncing shot from well outside the penalty area that eluded diving U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Swanson put the United States back in front in the 26th. Berger punched out an attempt from distance by Smith, but Swanson pounced on the rebound and scored her third goal of the Olympics.

Smith got her second goal in the 44th minute with a high-arcing shot that hit the far post and caromed into the goal.

Williams, a substitute, added the final goal in the 89th minute.

The United States plays Australia on Wednesday in Marseille to conclude group play.

Advertisement

In other matches:

• Australia produced a stunning comeback to beat Zambia 6-5 and boost its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Michelle Heyman’s goal in the 90th minute at Stade de Nice settled a thrilling match that Nigeria led 5-2 early in the second half, with Barbra Banda scoring a first-half hat trick.

• Momoko Tanikawa scored a long-range goal deep in stoppage time to clinch Japan’s 2-1 comeback win over Brazil.

• Alexia Putellas scored in the 85th minute as Spain beat Nigeria, 1-0, for its second straight victory.

• Goals from Marcela Restrepo and Leicy Santos secured a 2-0 win for Colombia over New Zealand.

Advertisement

The spectacular goal followed Saki Kumagai’s equalizer from the penalty spot after Yasmin was called for a handball at the end of regulation.

• Embattled Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman apologized to her players and pledged to cooperate with an investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics.

The team was deducted six points and Priestman was banned for a year after two of her assistants were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before their opening game.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them,” Priestman said in a statement. “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Carlik Jones scored 19 points and South Sudan rallied in the second half to beat Puerto Rico, 90-79.

Marial Shayok added 15 points for South Sudan, which will next meet the U.S. on Tuesday. South Sudan nearly upset the Americans in an exhibition game leading up to the Olympics.

Advertisement

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Maria Araujo hit a 3-pointer with 3:06 left in overtime as Spain finished off a rally and beat China 90-89 to open group play with a flourish.

Megan Gustafson, the AP women’s college basketball player of the year in 2019 from Iowa, led Spain with 29 points.

TENNIS: Rafael Nadal made a last-minute decision to play singles and won his first-round match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Nadal’s victory sets up a blockbuster second-round showdown on Monday against rival Novak Djokovic.

Other men advancing included Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany, two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway, 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul of the U.S., and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

All four Americans reached the second round in women’s singles – Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Danielle Collins. Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, Wimbledon runner-up Donna Vekic of Croatia, 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and No. 7 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece also advanced.

Advertisement

SWIMMING: With a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke, Léon Marchand delivered a swimming gold for France with a dominating victory in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in Nanterre, France.

Marchand was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds – an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50. The silver went to Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita, who finished nearly 6 seconds behind the winner in 4:08.62. American Carson Foster claimed the bronze in 4:08.66.

Torri Huske knocked off world-record holder Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 100 butterfly, using a strong finish to get her hands to the wall just ahead of her teammate in a 1-2 finish for the United States. Huske touched in 55.59 – about the length of a finger ahead of Walsh’s time of 55.63.

Adam Peaty’s dominant run in the men’s 100 breaststroke ended with a silver medal, as the British swimmer came up just short of making it three golds in a row. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi was the winner, touching in 59.03. Peaty shared the silver with American Nic Fink after they finished just two-hundredths behind Martinenghi.

FENCING: Lee Kiefer won back-to-back gold medals in foil, and U.S. teammate Lauren Scruggs took the silver to make history as the first Black fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual women’s fencing event.

Kiefer won 15-6 in the final. She follows Mariel Zagunis in 2004 and 2008 as the only American fencers to win gold in the same event twice.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous